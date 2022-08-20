Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires 10,950 Shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.06% of SVF Investment worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,040,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,722,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 801,108 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,648,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SVF Investment by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment alerts:

SVF Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. SVF Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

About SVF Investment

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.