AMG National Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 13,795 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,063 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,254,000 after buying an additional 5,812,171 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,963,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,763,000 after buying an additional 310,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,297,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 76,584.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,060,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,906,000 after buying an additional 1,059,158 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

