Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $391,000 Position in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. (NASDAQ:HORIU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Horizon were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $10,571,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $5,005,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HORIU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Emerging Markets Horizon Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on identifying technology and consumer-exposed businesses in Central and Eastern Europe, Russia, or the Commonwealth of Independent States.

