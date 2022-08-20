AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.