Wealthspring Capital LLC Buys New Position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,010,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SHUAU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

