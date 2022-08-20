Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

