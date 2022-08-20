AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,586 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $69,815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 314.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,664,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,370,000 after acquiring an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 955.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 662,773 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.