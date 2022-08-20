AMG National Trust Bank Invests $514,000 in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Select Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 215,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Select Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

SEM opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.