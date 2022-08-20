LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its stake in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in LAVA Medtech Acquisition were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $6,048,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $323,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Stock Performance

LAVA Medtech Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Company Profile

LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries.

