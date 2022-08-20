Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,020,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,025,000.

Get Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition alerts:

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGAAU opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.