TheStreet Lowers Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLL opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $97,462.98. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $642,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

