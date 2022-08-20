HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HireQuest Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $14.32 on Thursday. HireQuest has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireQuest

In other HireQuest news, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,600 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edward Jackson acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,473,569.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,947 shares of company stock worth $185,595. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HireQuest in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.