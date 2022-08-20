OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.94 million, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,059 shares of company stock valued at $271,356. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

