OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OSW stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.94 million, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 2.12.
OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1,213.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
About OneSpaWorld
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
