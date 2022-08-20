AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,333,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,605 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $183.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.30.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

