AMG National Trust Bank Has $878,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 716,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.