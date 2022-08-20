AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 900 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after buying an additional 388,337 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,018,000 after buying an additional 365,425 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 303,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,307,000 after buying an additional 290,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $20,169,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

