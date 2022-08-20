AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 90,853 shares of company stock worth $3,371,165 and have sold 51,000 shares worth $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $39.96 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.