AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,262 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 349,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $14.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

BDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

