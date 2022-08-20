AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.39.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

