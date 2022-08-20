iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $881,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.09. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

