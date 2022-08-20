AMG National Trust Bank Acquires New Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.9 %

Autoliv stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $110.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $264,763.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,496 shares of company stock worth $209,361. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

