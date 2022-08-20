AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,223,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 167,356 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,470,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,379,000 after acquiring an additional 853,331 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,902 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after acquiring an additional 92,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 953,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $68.16 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $75.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

