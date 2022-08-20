AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 60,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 143.59%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,447.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $611,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

