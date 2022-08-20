Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $305,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $821,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 34,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

