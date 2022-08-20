Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IART opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37.

In other news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. TheStreet lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

