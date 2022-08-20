ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 4.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $50.02 and last traded at $49.89. 26,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,743,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.68%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 154.75% and a net margin of 45.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,230 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,708,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5,999.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 964,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,786,000 after acquiring an additional 948,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

