Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IEF opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.99 and a 1-year high of $117.71.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

