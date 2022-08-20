56,114 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VGK opened at $54.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

