CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $589.00 million-$601.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $591.72 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $151.04 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

