CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $147.00 million-$153.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.32 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $151.04 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. CyberArk Software's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

