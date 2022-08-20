Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

Several research firms have commented on HMC. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Honda Motor by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

