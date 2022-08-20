Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.
Several research firms have commented on HMC. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.51.
Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.61. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.15.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
