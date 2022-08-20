The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $173,840.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $173,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 140,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,799,000 after purchasing an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

