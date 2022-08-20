V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 448,920 shares in the company, valued at $76,765,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total transaction of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $171.48 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.81. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.95.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $5,855,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 641.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

