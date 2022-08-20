Elias Mulamoottil Sells 1,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.05, for a total transaction of C$168,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,690,939.35.

Elias Mulamoottil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Elias Mulamoottil sold 400 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.01, for a total transaction of C$63,204.00.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

