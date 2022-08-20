Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 11,618 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Jacob Wasserman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.08 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.3% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 55,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 237,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 85,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

