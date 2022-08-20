Jason Waldron Sells 7,522 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $48,545,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $30,403,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,491,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 98.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,247,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

