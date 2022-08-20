Rochelle L. Maney Sells 7,161 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Artivion Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $22.37 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $901.96 million, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
AORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Artivion from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Artivion in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.
Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
