Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) CEO Sells $160,200.00 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

