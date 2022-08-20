Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Corning by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.