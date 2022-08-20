Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.63.

NYSE BRO opened at $67.27 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.58.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

