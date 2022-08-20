DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

DaVita Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $93.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. DaVita has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $133.88.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in DaVita by 7.5% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DaVita by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in DaVita by 2.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in DaVita by 0.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

