Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $313.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones raised Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $334.40.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.60. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,083,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

