Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Banco Macro stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.31. Banco Macro had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $489.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 24.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Banco Macro by 3,316.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

