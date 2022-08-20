Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLND. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

