Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $334.40.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EL opened at $273.28 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.35. The stock has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 84,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

