DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Bank of America

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DKS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 15.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

