DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.47.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DKS opened at $111.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

