Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.
BSAC stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
