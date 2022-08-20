Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Price Performance

BSAC stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 102.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,104,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124,377 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,100,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,443,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,384,000 after acquiring an additional 731,054 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.