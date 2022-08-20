Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.39 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,070,000 after acquiring an additional 235,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after acquiring an additional 389,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 248,611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after acquiring an additional 398,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

