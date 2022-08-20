Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,676 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 474.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.01 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Wedbush downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

